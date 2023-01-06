Ricciardo "burnout" revelation as McLaren confirm launch via post-it note - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo "burnout" revelation as McLaren confirm launch via post-it note - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo has revealed to suffering from "burnout" as one of the reasons why he opted not to pursue a potential race seat with Haas for the forthcoming F1 season. Read more...
McLaren sneakily gives away launch date
Vettel ex-team-mate delivers retirement judgment
Wolff reveals how Hamilton 'spectacularly lifted Mercedes'
Andretti Cadillac block would be 'one of F1's biggest injustices' - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast
Well, what a start to the new year in F1 in light of Andretti Global's announcement of partnering with General Motors and Cadillac in a bid to get its entry bid over the line.
Gasly takes aim at media over Ocon rivalry 'stories'
