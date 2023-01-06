McLaren sneakily gives away launch date

Ewan Gale

Friday 6 January 2023 13:36 - Updated: 14:12

McLaren has sneakily revealed the launch date of the new MCL37.

The Woking-based team will hope to build from a disappointing first year under F1's new technical regulations, where it fell backward in the constructors' championship to finish behind rivals Alpine in fifth.

Lando Norris will be partnered by a new Australian team-mate in Oscar Piastri as the rookie replaces compatriot Daniel Ricciardo.

A further change sees Andrea Stella step up to fill the team principal void left by Andreas Seidl's switch to become Sauber CEO.

But the launch date for the challenger tasked with taking McLaren back into the fight for regular podiums has been revealed, although you would have to search through a recent social media post - and then zoom in on an image - to find it.

Within a selection of pictures posted by the team, a post-it note on a computer reads "Launch deadline, 13.02".

A February 13 launch date sees McLaren reveal its car on the same day as Aston Martin, with the Silverstone-based outfit already announcing its plans.

AlphaTauri, Ferrari and Alpine have also confirmed launch plans ahead of the new season, which begins on March 3-5 in Bahrain.

The hard work doesn’t stop. 💪 Our 2023 contender is in build mode. pic.twitter.com/FoNqonNzhf — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 6, 2023