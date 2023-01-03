Verstappen delivers wary Hamilton verdict as Block tragedy sparks emotional outpouring - GPFans F1 Recap

Ian Parkes

Tuesday 3 January 2023 22:30

Max Verstappen has conceded to failing to understand why he and Lewis Hamilton are unable to race cleanly. Read more...

Ken Block: Tributes pour in after shock death of motorsport visionary

The world of motorsport is in mourning following the shock death of visionary rally driver Ken Block. He was 55. Read more...

Hamilton "devastated" by loss of "dear friend" Block

Lewis Hamilton has been left "devastated" by the passing of American rally driver Ken Block. Read more...

McLaren boss Brown reveals 'magical' Ricciardo wish after mysterious failure

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is hopeful Daniel Ricciardo can "get his magic back" despite parting ways with the Australian driver at the end of last season. Read more...

Why FIA push for new F1 teams poses fascinating political dilemma

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has called upon F1's governing body to open an 'Expressions of Interest' process. Read more...

Wolff questions Mercedes' "complete disaster" assessment