Ewan Gale

Tuesday 3 January 2023 10:54

Max Verstappen has conceded to failing to understand why he and Lewis Hamilton are unable to race cleanly.

The 2021 championship protagonists have endured a bitter rivalry across the past two years, with neither willing to give an inch when side-by-side.

This has resulted in a number of high-profile clashes between the duo, notably in Silverstone and Monza two years ago.

More recently, despite the gulf in performance between Red Bull and Mercedes, Verstappen found himself attacking Hamilton for position at last season's São Paulo Grand Prix.

They touched, with the resultant damage hindering both drivers' chances of victory.

Speaking to Motorsport.com with regard to his tussles with Hamilton, double world champion Verstappen said: “I have to be careful what I’m saying here.

"But with everyone I’ve been fighting, it’s been really hard, aggressive battles and we never really came together.

“Somehow, with Lewis, it’s a different story. And I honestly don’t understand."

Referring to the battle in Brazil, in particular, Verstappen added: “Like, this year, okay we haven’t really had a lot of battles.

"But Brazil we got together. It was not my intention [that we crashed]. I got the blame for it, which I didn’t find fair. If it would’ve been more of a racing incident, that I could live with.

“But I don’t understand. Maybe it’s just a generation thing, that we understand each other better, we are racing nicer to each other. I don’t get it.

“But I don’t feel like I’m doing anything different to Lewis or to the other drivers in terms of how we’re racing.

“Because the day before with George [Russell, with whom Verstappen had fought with for the sprint race lead], we were having an incredible [battle] - closing the door, defending, out-braking each other.

“That was a lot of fun and I was trying to do the same in the main race, having that kind of battle. But, unfortunately, we couldn’t get it to work.”

Why Verstappen has to be "careful" in response

Verstappen has criticised the perceived bias towards Hamilton in media and on social media across the past two years, with the Dutchman again suggesting his care in answering is down to national differences.

"In England, this [comment] can very quickly be received as criticism and then I’m being called out on it," he said.

“I always respect Lewis a lot for what he has achieved in the sport, but that’s why I don’t really understand why we cannot really race like I’ve been doing with the others.

“Of course, everyone is different in their approach. I know that Charles is a bit different to George, or to Carlos [Sainz] or to Checo [Perez], or whoever.

“I do have to be a little bit more careful with that because immediately it’s really taken as criticism. And then people start to hate on you. Well, that’s not my intention.”