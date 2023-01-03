Welcome to GPFans

Ken Block: Tributes pour in after shock death of motorsport visionary

Ken Block: Tributes pour in after shock death of motorsport visionary

Ken Block: Tributes pour in after shock death of motorsport visionary

Ken Block: Tributes pour in after shock death of motorsport visionary
GPFans Staff

The world of motorsport is in mourning following the shock death of visionary rally driver Ken Block. He was 55.

The American passed away in a snowmobile accident in Utah, announced by his rally team the Hoonigan Racing Division.

Block competed in rallying and rallycross as well as co-founding skate-wear clothing brand DC Shoes.

But it was for his work in delivering 'Gymkhana' with Hoonigan that Block captured the imagination of a wider community and helped bring in new fans to motorsport before any discipline had truly engaged with social media.

The videos created would become YouTube smash-hits, with the art of rally driving and drifting highlighted during the thrilling action.

Announcing Block's death, Hoonigan said: "It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And, most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.

"Please respect the family's privacy at this time while they grieve."

Motorsport pays its tributes

The tributes have begun to pour in from across the motorsport sphere, proving Block's positioning as a modern great.

