Ken Block: Tributes pour in after shock death of motorsport visionary

GPFans Staff

Tuesday 3 January 2023 08:49 - Updated: 08:54

The world of motorsport is in mourning following the shock death of visionary rally driver Ken Block. He was 55.

The American passed away in a snowmobile accident in Utah, announced by his rally team the Hoonigan Racing Division.

Block competed in rallying and rallycross as well as co-founding skate-wear clothing brand DC Shoes.

But it was for his work in delivering 'Gymkhana' with Hoonigan that Block captured the imagination of a wider community and helped bring in new fans to motorsport before any discipline had truly engaged with social media.

The videos created would become YouTube smash-hits, with the art of rally driving and drifting highlighted during the thrilling action.

Announcing Block's death, Hoonigan said: "It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And, most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.

"Please respect the family's privacy at this time while they grieve."

Motorsport pays its tributes

The tributes have begun to pour in from across the motorsport sphere, proving Block's positioning as a modern great.

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Ken Block. An inspiration for us all and a true gentleman of our sport. The @FIA’s thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. RIP @kblock43. pic.twitter.com/KUTgFtNTge — Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) January 3, 2023

In shock at the passing of Ken Block.



Such a talent that did so much for our sport. He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile.



Our sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man.



Sending love & hugs to the Block family 💙 #ripKen. pic.twitter.com/6HNhfSfc3R — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) January 3, 2023

Very sad. RIP Legend https://t.co/tCZKP7SUlm — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) January 3, 2023

Thank you for the show, Ken Block.



We will miss you 🕊 pic.twitter.com/FnVWnRKvAj — Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (@Circuitcat_eng) January 3, 2023

Prayers for @kblock43’s family. He was a pioneer in motorsports and brought a vision to do things behind the wheel that no one else had ever accomplished of even thought of before. — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) January 3, 2023