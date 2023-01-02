Mercedes' "perfect storm" as Hamilton still facing "difficult conversations" - GPFans F1 Recap

Ian Parkes

Monday 2 January 2023 22:30

Toto Wolff has described Mercedes' situation when creating the W13 as the "perfect storm" after a difficult campaign.

Hamilton reveals "difficult conversations" after growth turning point

Lewis Hamilton has conceded to still enduring "difficult conversations" with people over racial barriers despite nearly three years of attempting to break down the walls of discrimination he has encountered in F1.

Alpine reveal 'people stuffing' as F1 rivals find budget cap loopholes

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has conceded an early advantage held by the team within F1's new financial regulations is now beginning to dissipate as rival teams discover loopholes.

How Red Bull success provides "key message" for Aston Martin push

Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows has underlined the "key message" he will impart to the team he has taken from his success with Red Bull.

F1 reimagined - Retro liveries on a classic car

F1 reimagined is back with GPFans looking at a fun idea as to what some retro liveries would look like when placed on regular road-going machinery.

Steiner denies early Haas pace was 'unsustainable'

Guenther Steiner has denied Haas' pace in the early part of the 2022 season was unsustainable after results tailed off dramatically across the year.

