F1 reimagined - Retro liveries on a classic car

F1 reimagined is back with GPFans looking at a fun idea as to what some retro liveries would look like when placed on regular road-going machinery.

The past three years have seen GPFans deputy editor Sam Hall adapt modern designs to fit both historic and modern classics.

But this time around a one-size fits all policy has been adopted, with the iconic 1965 Mini Cooper S used for every example.

Let us know your thoughts on the finished products in the comments at the bottom of the page.

Benetton B190 - 1990

Lotus 97T - 1985

McLaren MP4-14 - 1999

Toleman TG184 - 1984

Hesketh 308E - 1977

Williams FW14 - 1992

Ferrari F2002 - 2002

Renault R26 - 2006

Arrows A22 - 2002

Lotus 49B - 1969

McLaren MP4/5b - 1990

Ferrari 641 - 1990

Jordan 191 - 1991

Williams FW18 - 1996

Arrows A20 - 1999

Brabham BT49 - 1981

Force India VJM04 - 2011

Brawn GP BGP001 - 2009

