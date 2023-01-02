F1 reimagined - Retro liveries on a classic car
F1 reimagined is back with GPFans looking at a fun idea as to what some retro liveries would look like when placed on regular road-going machinery.
The past three years have seen GPFans deputy editor Sam Hall adapt modern designs to fit both historic and modern classics.
But this time around a one-size fits all policy has been adopted, with the iconic 1965 Mini Cooper S used for every example.
Let us know your thoughts on the finished products in the comments at the bottom of the page.
Benetton B190 - 1990
Lotus 97T - 1985
McLaren MP4-14 - 1999
Toleman TG184 - 1984
Hesketh 308E - 1977
Williams FW14 - 1992
Ferrari F2002 - 2002
Renault R26 - 2006
Arrows A22 - 2002
Lotus 49B - 1969
McLaren MP4/5b - 1990
Ferrari 641 - 1990
Jordan 191 - 1991
Williams FW18 - 1996
Arrows A20 - 1999
Brabham BT49 - 1981
Force India VJM04 - 2011
Brawn GP BGP001 - 2009
