F1 2022 - Best team stats part 1

Sundaram Ramaswami

Sunday 25 December 2022 17:00

The 2022 F1 season certainly delivered some interesting statistics, and GPFans has compiled some of the very best for your yuletide reading.

In the first part of this feature, we look back on the stats of those teams that finished in the bottom half of the constructors' standings.

Look out on Boxing Day [Monday] for the best stats from those teams that finished in the top five.

Williams revival fails to materialise

Williams finished third in each of the first two years of the turbo-hybrid era but has now finished last in four of the most recent five campaigns.

Scoring a measly eight points, Williams matched the total registered across 2018, '19 and '20 combined, but the team still trailed ninth-placed AlphaTauri by 35.

Latifi ends Canadian wait

Nicholas Latifi escaped Q1 just once over the year, similarly in scoring points with his ninth place in the Japanese Grand Prix.

A highlight for the Canadian will have been his session-topping lap in FP3 in Hungary.

In treacherous conditions, with drivers electing against taking risks, Latifi became the first Canadian to top a practice session since Jacques Villeneuve at the 2006 French Grand Prix.

He was also the first Williams driver to finish ahead in a practice session since Felipe Massa in 2017 at Monza.

Albon the tyre whisperer

Alex Albon had a praiseworthy comeback season after a year on the sidelines.

One of the biggest highlights of his season was a splendid drive from P20 to 10th at the Australian Grand Prix, which included clocking 300.675km [98.2% of the race distance] on the same set of tyres.

That was easily the longest distance any driver preserved their tyres in a race this year.

De Vries the 2022 super-sub

Nyck de Vries was called in as a last-minute replacement for Albon after the latter required surgery for appendicitis ahead of FP3 at Monza.

The Dutch driver impressed straightaway and finished ninth in the race, becoming the 67th driver to score on his F1 debut.

The previous Williams driver to do so was Nico Rosberg at the 2006 Bahrain GP.

AlphaTauri on the slide

AlphaTauri slipped to ninth in the championship in 2022, the team's lowest finish in the standings since 2018.

In 2021, the Red Bull sister team failed to score points in only three races whereas this year it was scoreless on 12 occasions.

As a result, AlphaTauri amassed 107 points fewer than last year.

Such pain was strongly felt by Pierre Gasly as the Frenchman registered his lowest full-season tally, scoring just 23 points in ending the year 14th.

Tsunoda pit stop pain

AlphaTauri ended the year with the unfortunate claim of the longest pit stop of the year.

Yuki Tsunoda remained stationary for 31.94secs - almost 15 times longer than an ideal pitstop - at Zandvoort as the pit crew scrambled to get his seatbelts fastened.

Haas rediscover F1 form

Finishing eighth, the 2022 campaign was a strong recovery for Haas. The 37 points scored was the third-best return for the team.

It was more than the outfit's combined points haul from the previous three seasons.

Eighth place in the constructors' standings was also the best outcome since 2018.

Magnussen return fires up Haas

Magnussen's P5 in the Bahrain season-opener was Haas' best result of the season and was also the team's first top-five finish since the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix.

The Dane also became F1’s latest new pole-sitter at the São Paulo GP in his 140th race. That’s the third-longest wait to take a pole after Sergio Pérez [216] and Carlos Sainz [151].

It was the first pole for a US-owned team since Shadow at the 1975 British GP and also the longest wait for any team before their maiden pole position - 143 races.

It was just the second time in F1 history that a Ferrari engine had taken pole position for a team other than the Scuderia. The only other time it happened was when Vettel put his Toro Rosso on pole at the 2008 Italian GP.

Schumacher's post-summer slump

All of Mick Schumacher’s 12 points came in the first part of the season. He was the only driver not to score after the summer break.

This ultimately cost the German his seat for 2023.

Aston Martin - New era, same outcome

Aston Martin finished seventh in the constructors' standings for the fourth time in five years.

The team's 55-point haul was its lowest since 2009, when it was previously known as Force India, scoring just 13 points.

Aston Martin driver merry-go-round

The team fielded the most drivers this year amongst all teams with five.

Nico Hülkenberg filled in for Sebastian Vettel at the opening two races after the four-time champion was ruled out with Covid. De Vries then donned the green overalls during FP1 at Monza.

Reigning F2 champion Felipe Drugovich secured his maiden outing with the team during FP1 at Abu Dhabi, in place of regular driver Lance Stroll.

Vettel keeps Aston Martin record alongside Red Bull

Vettel claimed the last available point in both his debut at the 2007 United States Grand Prix and replicated this outcome at his final event in Abu Dhabi.

Since 2020, only Red Bull, Mercedes and Racing Point/Aston Martin have led at least one lap in each season.

Stroll and Sergio Perez led a combined 58 laps for Racing Point in 2020, with Vettel topping the order for four laps at the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

A two-lap stint at the front for Vettel at this year's United States Grand Prix ensured this unlikely statistic extended for another year.

Alfa Romeo a tale of two halves

Alfa Romeo started their year strongly scoring 51 points in the first nine races.

Sadly, the results dried up and they accumulated just four points over the next 13 races, the lowest by any team in that period.

But it was just enough to secure sixth in the constructors’ standings, the team's best championship result since 2012 when it raced under the Sauber name.

Alfa Romeo reliability woe

Major reliability issues meant the team suffered a retirement in exactly half of the races this year, with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu sharing a total of 12 DNFs, the most of any team in 2022.

Bottas has always been rated a consistent driver but went without scoring for 10 straight races between the British and United States Grands Prix, his longest drought since his rookie season in F1.

Earlier in the year, Bottas’ magnificent run of 103 successive Q3 appearances came to an unfortunate end when he qualified 12th for the Australian GP.

Additional reporting by Sam Hall

Sundaram Ramaswami -Twitter/Instagram - @f1statsguru