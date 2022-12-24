F1 helmet designs 2022 - Who changed looks most often?

Sam Hall

Saturday 24 December 2022 16:30

Over 100 different helmet designs were witnessed during the 2022 F1 season but which driver used the most?

A helmet design used to be considered the calling card of a driver, with the likes of Ayrton Senna, Damon Hill and Nigel Mansell amongst those who retained largely unchanged styles for the duration of their careers.

With the current generation of drivers, however, attitudes have shifted, with special looks being crafted for seemingly every race.

Sebastian Vettel has always been the king, with his time at Red Bull yielding a spectacular variety of concepts.

During what proved to be his final season in F1, it is the German who tops this list for helmet changes, with a staggering total of 18 designs.

Remarkably, the four-time champion was alone in reaching double figures, with his closest 'rivals' being Valtteri Bottas, Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon with nine apiece.

Eight was the most popular number of design swaps, with Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, Zhou Guanyu and Mick Schumacher all reaching this total.

Article continues below image

Vettel's 2022 helmets

Including changes for testing, Schumacher totalled 10 looks given his two outings with Ferrari.

F1 Helmets on Twitter has put together a full list of the designs from across the season, including the post-season Abu Dhabi test, which you can view here.