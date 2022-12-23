F1 2022 silly-season shenanigans - who ended up where

Ewan Gale

Following a hectic driver market ‘silly season’ across the past six months, the F1 grid is full of change ahead of the new year.

Williams, McLaren and AlphaTauri have both taken on rookies to partner seasoned drivers, whilst other teams have opted to turn to experience for their fresh starts.

GPFans brings you all the information you need on the new and familiar faces.

Pierre Gasly – AlphaTauri to Alpine

For the first time in his F1 career, Pierre Gasly will take to the circuit without Red Bull affiliation.

The Frenchman made his F1 debut in 2017 with Toro Rosso before being promoted to the main team for 2019, only to return to the ‘junior outfit’ midway through the season.

Podiums and a win in Italy in 2020 raised Gasly’s stock, but his time with AlphaTauri was always set to end and with Sergio Perez signing a contract extension at Red Bull, a move to pastures new made sense.

Luckily for Gasly, opportunities arose as the driver market was set in motion and a partnership with Esteban Ocon awaits at an Alpine team that finished fourth in the constructors’ standings.

Oscar Piastri – Alpine reserve to McLaren

The saga that gripped F1 over the summer involved Australian F2 champion Oscar Piastri becoming embroiled in a tug-of-war between Alpine and McLaren.

Both teams claimed to have had a valid contract with Piastri, but it was the Woking-based team that won favour with the Contract Recognition Board.

But what will McLaren get? Piastri is arguably the most accomplished junior driver in recent memory after securing three consecutive titles on his way to the F2 triumph.

A year on the sidelines with Alpine has allowed Piastri to integrate into life in F1, with numerous tests in old machinery completed with the French outfit.

How close Piastri can challenge Lando Norris, however, remains to be seen.

Fernando Alonso – Alpine to Aston Martin

The move that triggered much of the market mayhem, Fernando Alonso shocked the sport by signing with Aston Martin to replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel.

The Spaniard had been stellar with the outfit that earned him his two championships in 2005 and 2006, but constant reliability issues left Alonso livid on more than one occasion.

Instead, Alonso will take to the grid with Silverstone-based Aston Martin which, despite troubles early in the year, had shown vast improvement in the second half of the campaign to finish seventh in the table, level with sixth-placed Alfa Romeo.

Alonso’s task will now be to lead the team forward as it attempts to join the big three in F1 and finally challenge for race wins.

Nico Hülkenberg – Aston Martin reserve to Haas

Had you tried to guess a future line-up before the season started, Hülkenberg is highly unlikely to have figured, but Haas decided enough was enough with Mick Schumacher and instead turned to experience.

Enter Hülkenberg, the super-sub for Aston Martin who last raced full-time in F1 in 2019 with Renault.

The German will be expected to match Kevin Magnussen and aid Haas in its push up the constructors’ standings.

How much of a worry is Hulkenberg’s record of failing to reach a podium despite all of his opportunities? The final standings next December will tell us.

Nyck de Vries – Mercedes reserve to AlphaTauri

At the ripe old age of 27, Nyck de Vries finally saw his dream come true by driving for Williams at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Formula E world champion has been a part of the Mercedes family since his time in F2, but the door had never opened for his breakthrough into F1.

The introduction of the rookie-run rule saw de Vries drive for Mercedes, Aston Martin and Williams in FP1 sessions before he was called upon to fill in for Alex Albon at Monza.

It was his performance there, where he scored two points for ninth position, that likely clinched his place as replacement for Gasly at AlphaTauri.

Whether it be Formula E, F2 or WEC, de Vries has proven himself to be rapid. If the Dutchman can continue that form, a space could open up at Red Bull for him in two years’ time.

Logan Sargeant – F2 to Williams

America will have a full-time F1 driver for the first time since Scott Speed signed for Toro Rosso in 2006 and 2007.

F2 driver Logan Sargeant will take over from Nicholas Latifi at Williams after successfully earning his super licence this past season.

Sargeant, who has been Williams’ development driver and took part in FP1 sessions towards the end of the year to begin his transition towards becoming an F1 driver, will likely have his performances scrutinised more than most given his nationality.

But optimism can be taken from his performances at junior level, with an F3 championship narrowly evading him whilst with powerhouse team Prema.

The past season with Carlin saw Sargeant finish in the top five at the end of a competitive F2 season.

If given time, he could be a rough diamond waiting to shine.