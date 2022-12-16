McLaren Ricciardo not over yet as Aston Martin score 2023 F1 first - GPFans Recap

Ian Parkes

Friday 16 December 2022 22:30

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has left the door open for Daniel Ricciardo to return to the F1 team in the future.

Aston Martin first to reveal 2023 car launch plans

Aston Martin has become the first team to release details of its 2023 car launch.

New Mercedes signing Schumacher a victim of "brutal" F1 - Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes new recruit Mick Schumacher is a victim of F1 'brutality' after losing his race seat for 2023.

Brundle sparks Norris worry after McLaren leadership upheaval

Martin Brundle has revealed his concern for Lando Norris following Andreas Seidl's switch to Sauber.

Rosberg reveals Mercedes 'driving force' in Red Bull hunt

Nico Rosberg has declared Mercedes' hunt on as the Silver Arrows try to claw its way back into F1 championship contention next year.

Alonso strikes F1 parallel with tennis tactics to 'weaken rivals'