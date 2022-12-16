Rosberg reveals Mercedes 'driving force' in Red Bull hunt

Ewan Gale

Nico Rosberg has declared Mercedes' hunt on as the Silver Arrows try to claw its way back into F1 championship contention next year.

The Brackley and Brixworth-based outfit had been the dominant force in the sport since 2014 but failed to adapt to the new regulations introduced this year, slumping to third in the constructors' standings.

This result came with only one pole position and one victory, courtesy of George Russell in Hungary and Brazil, as much of the first half of the season was written off as the team experimented and sought fixes regarding the porpoising phenomenon, as well as overcoming poor drag efficiency.

Mercedes did, however, roar back in the final rounds of the year after a promising upgrade package was introduced in the United States, providing optimism for the prospects of the W14.

Asked if the hardship would have strengthened the team, 2016 champion Rosberg told Sky Sports' 'Any Driven Monday': "I am not sure because the team has always just been massively strong.

"The pressure has come off the team a little bit now because it is accepted they are not the best and fastest at the moment and now they are the ones chasing the best, which is a bit of a different situation.

"So now the hunt is on so actually, for Mercedes, they are massively motivated and they have this clear target: beat that Red Bull next year and get them over the winter. That is a huge driving force.

"So Mercedes mentally will be really strong over the next couple of months and going into next year."