New Mercedes signing Schumacher a victim of "brutal" F1 - Wolff

Sam Hall

Friday 16 December 2022 06:30

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes new recruit Mick Schumacher is a victim of F1 'brutality' after losing his race seat for 2023.

Schumacher was confirmed on Thursday [December 15] as Mercedes' new reserve driver for the coming season.

The 23-year-old competed for Haas in the past two years but was dropped in favour of Nico Hulkenberg after failing to turn his strong pace into points in the second half of the most recent campaign.

Speaking before confirming Schumacher in his new role, Wolff told the 'Beyond the Grid' podcast: "I really like Mick and I like the family, how they have raised their kids with this unbelievably famous name, and I think he deserves a chance.

"He won the junior series and that is not easy.

"Things can go against you in your first years in Formula 1 and he was under pressure to deliver and that doesn't help and Formula 1 is brutal.

"So maybe, in a way, having a year off as a third driver similar to what Daniel [Ricciardo] does can be good to reassess yourself, bring yourself into a better place and then hopefully, find a seat again."

Ferrari confirmed it had parted company with Schumacher moments before Mercedes announced its new signing.

Schumacher described the opportunity as a "new start" and Wolff is determined to unlock his championship-winning potential.

"He always impressed me with his personality," added Wolff.

"The first time I met him, which was his first year in Formula 3 in Hockenheim, he is just a good person.

"He won F3, won F2 and as I said before, that can't come out of nowhere."