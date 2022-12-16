McLaren leave door open for 'great mystery' Ricciardo return

Ewan Gale

Friday 16 December 2022 09:40

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has left the door open for Daniel Ricciardo to return to the F1 team in the future.

The Australian mutually terminated his contract with the Woking-based marque to leave a year early, moving aside for compatriot Oscar Piastri to make his debut next year alongside Lando Norris.

This was a result of Ricciardo's continued struggles behind the wheel of the MCL36 as McLaren fell behind Alpine in the constructors' standings, despite Norris finishing ahead of both Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso in the drivers' championship.

Ricciardo has since returned to Red Bull as the team's third driver, with a view to rejoining the grid in 2024.

Asked how his departure had affected the team, Brown replied: "It is tough, we all love Daniel, such a great spirit in the garage and on the radio and at the MTC, but sometimes things don't work out.

"It is kind of the great mystery. He definitely has the talent. He showed us that in Monza - not because everyone got wiped out, he took the lead and he was gone - and he has won eight grands prix.

"So frustrating for all of us but the memory of Monza, to date, is my favourite memory in 30 years of motorsport and I have got to thank Daniel for that.

"I very much hope to see him on the grid again in F1, which is his desire, and the door remains open for him to be in some McLaren in the future if the stars align.

"I would love to go racing again."