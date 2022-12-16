Brundle sparks Norris worry after McLaren leadership upheaval

Ewan Gale

Friday 16 December 2022 15:13

Martin Brundle has revealed his concern for Lando Norris following Andreas Seidl's switch to Sauber.

The German left his role as McLaren team principal to become CEO of the Sauber Group, the organisation behind the Alfa Romeo F1 entry.

The move was in response to Fred Vasseur's appointment as Ferrari team principal, leading to Seild replacing the Frenchman at Alfa Romeo.

Assessing this week's past merry-go-round of team principals, Brundle told Sky Sports: "There's no doubt about it, losing Seidl is bad news for McLaren going forward.

"He's had a long-term relationship with the Volkswagen Group with Porsche, so I can understand what he's done, and I can understand why McLaren wanted to expedite that.

READ MORE...McLaren leave door open for 'great mystery' Ricciardo return

"But this is not what they needed."

McLaren is entering a pivotal period for its future, with a number of infrastructural improvements nearing completion, including a new wind tunnel and simulator.

Further addressing the impact of Seidl's departure. Brundle added: "The big thing for McLaren is their new wind tunnel in 2024.

"So Lando will be looking at it thinking, why has Andreas jumped ship? What has Andreas seen at Audi, that he much prefers to McLaren?"