Aston Martin first to reveal 2023 car launch plans

Ewan Gale

Friday 16 December 2022 12:10 - Updated: 13:04

Aston Martin has become the first team to release details of its 2023 car launch.

The team, led by team principal Mike Krack, finished seventh in the constructors' standings this season after recovering from a sluggish start as F1 ushered in a new regulatory era.

The team had to settle for that position, despite finishing level on points with Alfa Romeo, due to a countback of the best result achieved.

Hoping to build upon the improvements made to the AMR22 late in the season, the latest challenger will be launched at Aston Martin's new campus at its Silverstone base on Monday, February 13.

Lance Stroll will be joined by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, with the Spaniard moving to replace Sebastian Vettel.

The four-time champion retired at the end of the season to bring an end to a stunning 16-year F1 career.