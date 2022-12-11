GPFans Staff

Sunday 11 December 2022 22:30

Toto Wolff is adamant Mercedes 'did not take a stupid pill' when designing the W13 despite delivering a blunt assessment of his team's shortcomings this year.

Horner backs Binotto after falling to Ferrari pressure

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has backed Mattia Binotto for doing a "very good job" at Ferrari.

Leclerc reveals personal Binotto gesture after retirement decision

Charles Leclerc has revealed to receiving a personal and respectful gesture from outgoing team principal Mattia Binotto.

Sainz claims Ferrari mastery behind 2023 optimism

Carlos Sainz believes he has now "mastered" the new generation of F1 car which has sparked a renewed level of optimism ahead of the 2023 season.

Horner throws support behind new F1 initiative

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has thrown his support behind the new F1 Academy.

Hamilton reveals emotional reaction to Russell's maiden Mercedes win

Lewis Hamilton has revealed the emotion of seeing his Mercedes team celebrating the one-two at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Norris reveals level of discomfort with McLaren