Wolff refutes Mercedes "stupid pill" as Binotto receives Horner backing - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Toto Wolff is adamant Mercedes 'did not take a stupid pill' when designing the W13 despite delivering a blunt assessment of his team's shortcomings this year. Read more...
Horner backs Binotto after falling to Ferrari pressure
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has backed Mattia Binotto for doing a "very good job" at Ferrari. Read more...
Leclerc reveals personal Binotto gesture after retirement decision
Charles Leclerc has revealed to receiving a personal and respectful gesture from outgoing team principal Mattia Binotto. Read more...
Sainz claims Ferrari mastery behind 2023 optimism
Carlos Sainz believes he has now "mastered" the new generation of F1 car which has sparked a renewed level of optimism ahead of the 2023 season. Read more...
Horner throws support behind new F1 initiative
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has thrown his support behind the new F1 Academy. Read more...
Hamilton reveals emotional reaction to Russell's maiden Mercedes win
Lewis Hamilton has revealed the emotion of seeing his Mercedes team celebrating the one-two at the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...
Norris reveals level of discomfort with McLaren
Lando Norris has claimed the McLaren MCL36 was the "furthest away from what I want" from a car in F1. Read more...