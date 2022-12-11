Horner backs Binotto after falling to Ferrari pressure

Ewan Gale

Sunday 11 December 2022 07:30

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has backed Mattia Binotto for doing a "very good job" at Ferrari.

The Italian tendered his resignation at the end of November and will leave a post he took over from Maurizio Arrivabene on December 30, with Ferrari yet to announce a successor.

Many view the job at the helm of the Scuderia as a poisoned chalice, such is the high turnover rate under the immense national pressure in Italy - the new incumbent will be the fifth in a decade to lead the most successful team in F1 history.

Ferrari had looked to be favourite for this year's titles after two wins in the opening three races but reliability and operational failures conspired to allow Red Bull a clear path to both drivers' and constructors' standings.

Speaking at the FIA prize-giving gala in Bologna, Horner backed his former counterpart. He said: "In all fairness to Mattia, he did a very good job in producing a competitive car and engine for Ferrari, certainly this year.

"Certainly, they had their moments operationally.

"He committed a long period of his career and life to Ferrari and I am sure it must be very difficult for him to leave that team after all of that time.

"A huge pressure in that team because it is a national team as well as an OEM and I think it will now be the sixth team principal I will sit across the table from since I have been at Red Bull [since 2005].

"Obviously, there is a lot of pressure on that job."