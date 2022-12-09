Leclerc confident Ferrari "won't suffer" in transition after Binotto exit

Ian Parkes & Sam Hall

Friday 9 December 2022 16:35 - Updated: 16:55

Charles Leclerc has dismissed fears Ferrari could "suffer" when the Scuderia adapts to life under a new team principal in 2023.

Mattia Binotto resigned from Ferrari following the conclusion of the season after the team failed to turn early domination into a concerted championship challenge. The 53-year-old's final day will be December 30.

A change at the top for any team often sees the announcement of a new timeframe to achieve various goals.

Asked at the FIA prize-giving gala in Bologna if he is concerned the latest change could put on hold his title-winning aspirations, the Monégasque backed Ferrari to navigate the transition without issue.

“To be honest, I don’t know because, from my experience, I have never had a team principal change when I was racing for the same team," said Leclerc.

“It will probably require a little bit of time for the team principal to get at ease with the system and with Ferrari because it is obviously a huge team.

“But I believe that if it is done in the right way, I don’t think we will suffer on the track.

“I am pretty sure that it will be a smooth transition.”