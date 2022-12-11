Sainz claims Ferrari mastery behind 2023 optimism

Welcome to GPFans

Carlos Sainz believes he has now "mastered" the new generation of F1 car which has sparked a renewed level of optimism ahead of the 2023 season.

The Ferrari driver started the past campaign poorly, retiring through incidents twice in the first four races to almost instantly take himself out of the championship fight.

Sainz's form began to improve, however, with a maiden victory at the British Grand Prix to follow on from his first pole position that weekend.

Despite the resurgence towards the end of the year, Sainz's struggles left him fifth in the drivers' standings, behind Mercedes' George Russell.

Crucially, the gap to team-mate Charles Leclerc was 62 points as the Monégasque finished runner-up to Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the standings.

READ MORE...Leclerc assesses key Ferrari improvements

Asked about his feelings entering the winter break, Sainz replied: “Honestly, I’m a lot more optimistic and confident than I was half [a season] ago.

"The last run of races, the pace I had, the tyre management, the race pace, the quali, everything was a lot smoother, a lot more competitive, back to a level that I know I’m capable of driving.

“I’m back to a level that I should have been at the beginning of the year and this leaves me obviously with optimism.

"Also with a feeling that I have finally mastered this car and these regulations and that whatever type of car comes next year, I am ready to drive it.

“I’ve changed many things in my driving. I’ve had to reset a lot of things on my systems.

"I wish I wouldn’t have [to have] done it but it has also made me a more complete driver so I’m ready to go for it.”

x