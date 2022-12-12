Leclerc assesses key Ferrari improvements

Sam Hall & Ian Parkes

Monday 12 December 2022 08:56

Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari showed signs of improvement following a number of questionable decisions from the pit wall this season that contributed to his F1 title defeat.

Ferrari failed to mount a concerted championship bid in either the drivers' or constructors' battles despite enjoying what appeared to be the fastest car for the majority of the first half of the season.

Although driver errors and reliability problems were also a factor in the team's failure, strategy and communication were two areas where Ferrari particularly struggled, with misjudged calls costing Leclerc significant points in the early races.

Heading into the closing stages of the year, and with both titles decided in favour of Red Bull, Leclerc demanded Ferrari show it was capable of improving in these areas.

Asked if he had seen the improvements he had hoped for, Leclerc said: “I did in strategy and communication. I think we are improving.

"In terms of tyre management, there is still quite a bit of work to do but I do believe that there are some signs that we are going in the right direction.

"But now we just need to put them all together in order to show it.”

The past campaign was the first year that Leclerc had machinery in which he was able to consistently fight for race wins and put himself in the title mix.

Questioned as to how much he had learned from the experience, he added: “A lot.

"You always learn, year after year and I did learn a lot, again, in terms of communication and strategy.

"Especially in the last part of the season, there was a good step forward.

“But we need to keep pushing, obviously.”