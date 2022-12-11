Leclerc reveals personal Binotto gesture after retirement decision

Ian Parkes & Sam Hall

Sunday 11 December 2022 12:00

Charles Leclerc has revealed to receiving a personal and respectful gesture from outgoing team principal Mattia Binotto.

The Italian will leave Ferrari at the end of December after submitting his resignation following the conclusion of the F1 season.

But before Ferrari made the news public, Leclerc has confirmed Binotto personally reached out to the driver to inform him of the decision.

Speaking at the FIA prize-giving gala in Bologna, Leclerc said: “Mattia called me to announce that he would stop. I respect his decision and I can only thank him.

“Obviously, he has believed in me right from the start. He extended my stay with a very long contract and before being team principal, he was also inside the Scuderia for many years and he has contributed to the success that the team has had in the past years.

READ MORE...Leclerc backs Vasseur for Ferrari hot seat

“I wish him the best and obviously, now it is up to us to focus on the future, to try and take the right choices in order to be a bit more of a challenge to Red Bull next year.”

While voicing his admiration for Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur, when asked if he had a shortlist of who he would like to see take over at the Scuderia, Leclerc replied: “No, and I won’t comment on that.

"And obviously, it is not my decision. [Ferrari chairman] John [Elkann] and [CEO] Benedetto [Vigna] are going to take the decision.

"We are just trying to focus on our job in the simulator with the team in order to have the best race car possible for next year.”