Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Leclerc reveals personal Binotto gesture after retirement decision
WK2022
Sainz claims Ferrari mastery behind 2023 optimism
Hamilton reveals emotional reaction to Russell's maiden Mercedes win
Norris reveals level of discomfort with McLaren
Horner backs Binotto after falling to Ferrari pressure
Wolff dismisses "stupid pill" behind Mercedes 2022 failure
Verstappen makes rare Hamilton confession as Wolff owns up to Mercedes first - GPFans F1 Recap
Aston Martin proved mantra with stunning comeback
1
Alpine revel in "shambles" recovery
Schumacher makes "top driver" claim after Haas snub
Why Norris ranks "boring" races amongst his best in F1
Wolff reveals Mercedes first in Russell's Brazilian triumph
Leclerc backs Vasseur for Ferrari hot seat
Vettel delivers pledge despite F1 retirement
Leclerc reveals personal Binotto gesture after retirement decision

Leclerc reveals personal Binotto gesture after retirement decision

F1 News

Leclerc reveals personal Binotto gesture after retirement decision

Leclerc reveals personal Binotto gesture after retirement decision
Ian Parkes & Sam Hall

Charles Leclerc has revealed to receiving a personal and respectful gesture from outgoing team principal Mattia Binotto.

The Italian will leave Ferrari at the end of December after submitting his resignation following the conclusion of the F1 season.

But before Ferrari made the news public, Leclerc has confirmed Binotto personally reached out to the driver to inform him of the decision.

Speaking at the FIA prize-giving gala in Bologna, Leclerc said: “Mattia called me to announce that he would stop. I respect his decision and I can only thank him.

“Obviously, he has believed in me right from the start. He extended my stay with a very long contract and before being team principal, he was also inside the Scuderia for many years and he has contributed to the success that the team has had in the past years.

READ MORE...Leclerc backs Vasseur for Ferrari hot seat

“I wish him the best and obviously, now it is up to us to focus on the future, to try and take the right choices in order to be a bit more of a challenge to Red Bull next year.”

While voicing his admiration for Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur, when asked if he had a shortlist of who he would like to see take over at the Scuderia, Leclerc replied: “No, and I won’t comment on that.

"And obviously, it is not my decision. [Ferrari chairman] John [Elkann] and [CEO] Benedetto [Vigna] are going to take the decision.

"We are just trying to focus on our job in the simulator with the team in order to have the best race car possible for next year.”

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x