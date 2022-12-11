Norris reveals level of discomfort with McLaren

Ewan Gale

Sunday 11 December 2022 09:00

Lando Norris has claimed the McLaren MCL36 was the "furthest away from what I want" from a car in F1.

The Briton, however, insisted he would prefer a fast car over a comfortable drive.

McLaren slipped behind Alpine to fifth in the constructors' standings despite hopes being high for a positive result as F1 entered its new regulatory era.

Norris delivered arguably the form of his life to beat Alpine rivals Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso in the drivers' championship despite the issues experienced by McLaren.

The 23-year-old's performances were underlined by his third-place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the only podium scored by a driver not with Red Bull, Ferrari or Mercedes across the campaign.

With team-mate Daniel Ricciardo struggling for pace, Norris has taken on a de facto lead driver role across the past two years, conceding "there has been a bigger push than ever from my side to request things in that direction".

But revealing the lack of affinity with this year's McLaren, Norris added: "This year has been the furthest away from what I want.

"Last year was maybe a middle ground, this year we got further away from driving the car I feel like I want to drive or would suit me the most.

"At the end of the day, I always say give me the quickest car and I feel like I will be able to drive that rather than driving one that does suit me. It is easy to make a car that suits me but is not always quick.

"So just being comfortable in the car, I think I have spoken about it before, it is the driver's job to adapt to the car they have rather than the car adapting to the driver.

"So as long they make the car as fast as possible, I am happy to drive whatever it is, it is better to be quicker than comfortable."