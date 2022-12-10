Why Norris ranks "boring" races amongst his best in F1

Ewan Gale

Saturday 10 December 2022 12:00

Lando Norris has suggested some of his more "boring" F1 races rank highest on his list of performances over the past campaign.

Norris was the only driver beyond the top three teams of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes to finish on the podium after clinching third at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Norris outperformed the difficult MCL36, finishing ahead of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso in the drivers' standings despite Alpine's triumph in the battle for fourth in the constructors' championship.

With highlights fewer and further between than in past campaigns, Norris was asked where he felt the best performance came for the Woking-based outfit.

"I would say Imola because it is the one that we achieved the most in," said Norris. "But I don't think we were any quicker in Imola than we were in any other race.

"Singapore was a good weekend for us as a team. As a morale booster, Singapore was perfect for us," Norris added, referring to a race where both he and Daniel Ricciardo secured top-five finishes.

But the Briton added: "Some of the boring races, where you probably didn't see me on tv were some of my best ones.

"Texas was a good one, getting Fernando [Alonso] with a couple of laps to go.

"Some of the boring ones have actually been some of my best races, nailing a strategy, consistency, nailing an A-to-B, start-to-finish.

"I just haven't had as much excitement compared to the last few years."