Horner throws support behind new F1 initiative
F1 News

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has thrown his support behind the new F1 Academy.

The junior category was announced ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as a way for young female drivers to begin their climb up the career ladder.

There will be 15 cars run by existing F2 and F3 teams in an attempt to provide an affordable route for prospective talent, and working in tandem and not in competition with the existing W Series.

F1 will subsidise each car with a budget of €150,000 [£130,000], with the drivers required to cover the same amount. The teams will provide the rest of the budget.

Reacting to the series' creation, Horner, former boss at junior team Arden International, said: "It's a good thing for Formula 1 to be getting involved in.

READ MORE...Verstappen offers Hamilton sympathy over Abu Dhabi triumph

"It's just great to see more and more women coming into the sport and at all levels, as a driver, a designer.

"We see more women up and down the paddock now, in technical functions, operational roles. It's all about inclusiveness and it's great.

"There's such interest from youngsters as well and with such a young female [contingent] that are following Formula 1 now.

"That's only going to see more and more girls wanting to get involved at the grassroots level of karting, so there's a bigger pool of drivers coming through, that there are more engineers, that Formula 1 is excited and open to embracing inclusion and diversity."

