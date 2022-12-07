Wolff explains Binotto "broken porcelain" remark as Norris clarifies bias claim - GPFans F1 Recap
Norris responds to McLaren Ricciardo development accusations
Lando Norris has dismissed suggestions Daniel Ricciardo's struggles with McLaren were due to a car designed to suit the Briton. Read more...
F1 reveals six venues for 2023 sprints
F1 has confirmed the events that will run its six sprint races across the 2023 season. Read more...
Russell makes FIA demand to combat penalty crisis
George Russell has demanded the FIA 'adapts' and rethinks its penalty-points system in F1. Read more...
Vettel issues F1 with parting wish
Sebastian Vettel has called for "more transparency" from F1 as a parting wish from the sport he graced for 16 seasons. Read more...
Gasly ranks Red Bull F1 memories - one led to him bouncing on a bed in Malaysia
Pierre Gasly has predictably labelled his only F1 victory as his top memory as a Red Bull-affiliated driver - although one particular moment did cause him to jump up and down on his bed in Malaysia. Read more...