Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Russell makes FIA demand to combat penalty crisis
WK2022
Norris responds to McLaren Ricciardo development accusations
1
Alonso issues Vettel with F1 retirement warning
Mercedes 2023 glimpse as Hamilton reveals Verstappen motivation - GPFans F1 Recap
Gasly reveals critical issue that shattered AlphaTauri hopes
Vettel indicates future interest in "challenging" code switch
Hamilton reveals surprising motivation after Verstappen sickener
Hungarian GP home set for renovation to tackle F1 calendar threat
24
F1 LIVE - Leclerc splits from long-term girlfriend
Ferrari slated as rudderless by "worried" former chief
2
Russell offers sneak peak of 2023 Mercedes - with new roll hoop
F1 provides extensive update on sustainability targets
Steiner issues Ferrari "bomb" threat for 2023
Ricciardo reveals Red Bull hunger mission
Russell makes FIA demand to combat penalty crisis

Russell makes FIA demand to combat penalty crisis

F1 News

Russell makes FIA demand to combat penalty crisis

Russell makes FIA demand to combat penalty crisis
Ian Parkes & Sam Hall

George Russell has demanded the FIA 'adapts' and rethinks its penalty-points system in F1.

Drivers are handed points on their licences for a variety of misdemeanours across a grand prix weekend, with a total of 12 in a 12-month period leading to a race ban.

Although this has not happened since the system was introduced eight years ago in 2014, Pierre Gasly is perilously close to a ban.

The French driver is currently on 10 points ahead of his switch to Alpine and needs to negotiate the opening seven races of 2023 almost without error.

Grand Prix Drivers' Association director Russell has revealed conversations with the FIA have taken place on this topic, with the situation under review over the coming months.

"They have expressed to us that they will have the conversation in the off-season and review all of this," said the Mercedes driver.

"There is a lot to review this [past] season in many different regards so the FIA are going to have a busy off-season.

"But in sport, you have got to be ready and able to adapt.

"You do have these regulations in place and it does only take one incident to realise that regulation isn't quite right.

"We need to have the capability to change things or take penalty points away afterwards if we all agree it was incorrect."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x