Gasly ranks Red Bull F1 memories - one led to him bouncing on a bed in Malaysia

Ewan Gale

Wednesday 7 December 2022 13:15 - Updated: 13:15

Pierre Gasly has predictably labelled his only F1 victory as his top memory as a Red Bull-affiliated driver - although one particular moment did cause him to jump up and down on his bed in Malaysia.

The Frenchman has been a part of Red Bull's stable of drivers since 2014 and made his F1 debut with Toro Rosso before being promoted to the parent team in 2019.

Despite a setback in being dropped after half a season alongside Max Verstappen, Gasly fought back to secure a stunning podium at that year's Brazilian Grand Prix after returning to Toro Rosso.

A rebrand to AlphaTauri followed in 2020, and with the help of a red flag in a dramatic Italian Grand Prix, Gasly became the first French winner of a race since Olivier Panis' 1996 Monaco Grand Prix triumph.

Asked ahead of his switch to Alpine for the 2023 campaign how he would rank his memories as a Red Bull driver, Gasly replied: “Obviously, the win is definitely coming first.

"I would say my first race as well in Malaysia. You will only get one first and this was very special because I didn’t expect it.

"I still remember Helmut [Marko] calling me and saying, ‘You’re not going to be a reserve driver but will be racing for Toro Rosso this weekend’.

“I was jumping on my bed in Malaysia. God knows what hotel I was in but it was very unique.

“All of the podiums and then after also, just the people that I have met along the way."

On what he would take away from his experiences, Gasly added: "My time at Red Bull has been also very useful in understanding as a driver what I need.

"Now, I know I have much clearer ideas of what I want as a driver.

“I came here very fresh, without a clear mindset or direction of what kind of driver I am and what I need. Now, I know that. I know my driving style and how to operate at my best.

“So I have learned a lot over the past five years but definitely, you always relate good results with the best memories.”