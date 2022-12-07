Norris responds to McLaren Ricciardo development accusations

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Wednesday 7 December 2022 07:50

Lando Norris has dismissed suggestions that Daniel Ricciardo's struggles with McLaren were due to a car designed to suit the Briton.

Ricciardo has rejoined Red Bull as the team's third driver after his association with McLaren came to a premature end following a disappointing two years.

Despite taking the team's only victory since 2012 at the Italian Grand Prix last year, the Australian failed to make an impression and his failure to consistently score points this year hurt McLaren's prospects of finishing fourth in the constructors' standings.

In contrast, Norris secured the only non-Red Bull, Ferrari or Mercedes podium of the year en route to outscoring both Alpine drivers, despite the French manufacturer prevailing in the championship race, whilst he was also 85 points ahead of Ricciardo.

It had been suggested the MCL36 was designed in favour of Norris, but he insisted: "It has not been designed or manufactured in one way to suit me more than Daniel. That is a fact.

"Other than a pink button on my steering wheel, that is the only thing. I think it is the recharge, one to stay away from. That is literally it.

"It is a car that has obviously had input from me because of my comments over the last few years but they have not designed and manufactured it to suit me by any means."

Norris then joked: "If it has been, they have done a terrible job of achieving that.

"But in no way was it designed to help me more than Daniel."