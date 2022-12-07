Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Norris responds to McLaren Ricciardo development accusations
WK2022
Russell makes FIA demand to combat penalty crisis
1
Alonso issues Vettel with F1 retirement warning
Mercedes 2023 glimpse as Hamilton reveals Verstappen motivation - GPFans F1 Recap
Gasly reveals critical issue that shattered AlphaTauri hopes
Vettel indicates future interest in "challenging" code switch
Hamilton reveals surprising motivation after Verstappen sickener
Hungarian GP home set for renovation to tackle F1 calendar threat
24
F1 LIVE - Leclerc splits from long-term girlfriend
Ferrari slated as rudderless by "worried" former chief
2
Russell offers sneak peak of 2023 Mercedes - with new roll hoop
F1 provides extensive update on sustainability targets
Steiner issues Ferrari "bomb" threat for 2023
Ricciardo reveals Red Bull hunger mission
Norris responds to McLaren Ricciardo development accusations

Norris responds to McLaren Ricciardo development accusations

F1 News

Norris responds to McLaren Ricciardo development accusations

Norris responds to McLaren Ricciardo development accusations
Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Lando Norris has dismissed suggestions that Daniel Ricciardo's struggles with McLaren were due to a car designed to suit the Briton.

Ricciardo has rejoined Red Bull as the team's third driver after his association with McLaren came to a premature end following a disappointing two years.

Despite taking the team's only victory since 2012 at the Italian Grand Prix last year, the Australian failed to make an impression and his failure to consistently score points this year hurt McLaren's prospects of finishing fourth in the constructors' standings.

In contrast, Norris secured the only non-Red Bull, Ferrari or Mercedes podium of the year en route to outscoring both Alpine drivers, despite the French manufacturer prevailing in the championship race, whilst he was also 85 points ahead of Ricciardo.

It had been suggested the MCL36 was designed in favour of Norris, but he insisted: "It has not been designed or manufactured in one way to suit me more than Daniel. That is a fact.

"Other than a pink button on my steering wheel, that is the only thing. I think it is the recharge, one to stay away from. That is literally it.

"It is a car that has obviously had input from me because of my comments over the last few years but they have not designed and manufactured it to suit me by any means."

Norris then joked: "If it has been, they have done a terrible job of achieving that.

"But in no way was it designed to help me more than Daniel."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x