Vettel issues F1 with parting wish

Sebastian Vettel has called for "more transparency" from F1 as a parting wish from the sport he graced for 16 seasons.

The German is now retired after a glittering career that yielded 53 race victories, 122 podiums and four championships across stints with BMW Sauber, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Vettel also led the Grand Prix Drivers' Association as one of two directors and was a leading voice for environmental and societal issues both inside and outside the F1 paddock.

The sport has been pushing its own initiatives in recent times but Vettel has called for further improvements to how it is portraying completed and prospective changes.

Asked what changes or improvements he would make to F1, Vettel replied: "In general, more transparency, because I think the world is opening up, F1 should follow, should lead, so more transparency.

"More credibility, as I think with all the claims and all the things that we're saying we're doing and wanting to do in the future, we need to prove that we are actually doing them, as a sport."

Focusing on sporting changes to improve the show, Vettel added: "I would make the cars a lot lighter.

"It brings a lot of joy. By definition, if the cars are lighter we'll have fewer problems with tyres.

"It will be more physical, more exhausting, but it would be more exciting for driving the cars."

