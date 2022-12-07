F1 reveals six venues for 2023 sprints

Ian Parkes

Wednesday 7 December 2022 10:30 - Updated: 10:38

F1 has confirmed the events that will run its six sprint races across the 2023 season.

The number of venues are doubled from the three that were initially staged during its 2021 debut campaign and repeated again this season.

The sprints will take place in Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the United States [Austin] and Brazil.

Saudi Arabia had also been in contention after learning of Qatar's interest and had been in discussions with F1.

The kingdom had initially balked at the opportunity when approached by F1 given the additional costs involved.

That resulted in Qatar quickly stepping into the breach as the Losail Circuit returns to the F1 calendar in 2023 after taking a break this past season given its hosting of the World Cup. The race made its debut in 2021.

Upon learning of Qatar's interest, the promoters behind the Saudi event re-evaluated their position, only for the former to now be given the nod.

Qatar is one of four new venues to host a sprint, alongside Azerbaijan, Belgium and Austin.

The selection of the six events came following research to calculate the most suitable tracks for the sprint, including overtaking opportunities, close racing and high-speed sections.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “We have seen a hugely positive reaction to the F1 sprint events during the first two years of its running, and we can’t wait to bring even more action to fans with six events next year, including our first US sprint in Austin.

"The introduction of the sprint has created a race weekend that includes three days of competitive racing action and brings more entertainment to fans of the sport as well as additional value for key stakeholders including teams, broadcasters, partners, and host venues.”

There will be no changes to the current format, however, which means the top-eight drivers will continue to score points, and the result of the sprint will set the grid for the grand prix.

Talks had been aired toward the end of the past season that the sprint becomes a standalone event with no impact on the grand prix.

For now, this will not change, although discussions are continuing with regard to what could be adapted for the future.

2023 F1 sprint calendar

April 28-30: Azerbaijan

June 30-July 2: Austria

July 28-30: Belgium

October 6-8: Qatar

October 20-22: United States

November 3-5: Brazil