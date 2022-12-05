Welcome to GPFans

Hamilton claims success a Verstappen target as Horner assesses Ferrari link - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 LIVE - American rapper turns Bottas into viral sensation
New Aston Martin recruit reveals Red Bull chat
Wolff explains Mercedes Ricciardo approach
Piastri casts eye over Mercedes Renault power differences
Sainz lists two main targets for Ferrari success
Magnussen provides Haas "standing still" warning
F1 2023: Which track should replace the Chinese Grand Prix? - Poll result
Red Bull explain Mick Schumacher snub
Bottas undergoes striking transformation
Horner responds to sensational Ferrari switch rumour
Horner shares 'Shrek and Donkey' Vettel memory
Vettel reveals "boring" F1 retirement hope
Hamilton offers theory behind Verstappen behaviour
Lewis Hamilton has suggested rival Max Verstappen behaves differently around him on track due to his success in F1 with Mercedes. Read more...

Horner responds to sensational Ferrari switch rumour

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has responded to rumours linking him with a sensational move to Ferrari following Mattia Binotto's resignation. Read more...

Bottas undergoes striking transformation

Valtteri Bottas has delighted social media users with his striking new look designed jokingly to "fit in" in Australia. Read more...

Magnussen provides Haas "standing still" warning

Kevin Magnussen has warned that 'standing still means falling backward in F1' as Haas gears up to build upon a promising 2022 campaign. Read more...

Wolff explains Mercedes Ricciardo approach

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed the extent of talks with Daniel Ricciardo over a reserve driver role for the 2023 season. Read more...

Red Bull explain Mick Schumacher snub

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has explained the team's reason for opting not to sign Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver. Read more...

