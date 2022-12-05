Hamilton claims success a Verstappen target as Horner assesses Ferrari link - GPFans F1 Recap

Ian Parkes

Monday 5 December 2022 22:30

Lewis Hamilton has suggested rival Max Verstappen behaves differently around him on track due to his success in F1 with Mercedes.

Horner responds to sensational Ferrari switch rumour

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has responded to rumours linking him with a sensational move to Ferrari following Mattia Binotto's resignation.

Bottas undergoes striking transformation

Valtteri Bottas has delighted social media users with his striking new look designed jokingly to "fit in" in Australia.

Magnussen provides Haas "standing still" warning

Kevin Magnussen has warned that 'standing still means falling backward in F1' as Haas gears up to build upon a promising 2022 campaign.

Wolff explains Mercedes Ricciardo approach

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed the extent of talks with Daniel Ricciardo over a reserve driver role for the 2023 season.

Red Bull explain Mick Schumacher snub