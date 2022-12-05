Horner responds to sensational Ferrari switch rumour

Sam Hall

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has responded to rumours linking him with a sensational move to Ferrari following Mattia Binotto's resignation.

Horner has been at the Red Bull helm since it entered in 2005, guiding the F1 team to six drivers' and five constructors' titles.

Ferrari, however, is now searching for its sixth team principal during Horner's time in charge, with rumours linking the 49-year-old with the vacancy.

Asked if there was ever a scenario that would make him want to take the job, Horner told Sky Sports: "My commitment is very much with the Red Bull team.

"I've been there since the beginning and obviously, I have a very close attachment."

Ferrari last achieved championship success in 2008 with the constructors' title, whilst narrowly missing out on the drivers' crown as Felipe Massa was pipped by Lewis Hamilton.

Results have fluctuated in recent years, although the Scuderia managed to eradicate memories of a 40-year low in 2020 by finishing second to Red Bull this term.

But after a title challenge failed to materialise following a strong start with two wins from the opening three races, Binotto opted to fall on his sword rather than be pushed.

Asked if he was surprised by Binotto's departure, Horner added: "Not really.

"It's obviously Ferrari's choice. It'll be the sixth team principal I'll have sat opposite since I've been at Red Bull.

"It's obviously difficult for him and they had a great car this year, they were certainly very competitive."