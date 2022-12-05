Horner shares 'Shrek and Donkey' Vettel memory

Sam Hall

Monday 5 December 2022 07:58 - Updated: 08:25

Red Bull team principal Chrisitan Horner has shared memories of Sebastian Vettel away from the track after the German retired from F1.

Vettel scored all four of his world titles with Red Bull with a string of unbroken success from 2010 to 2013.

But as was evidenced to the wider public with his social and environmental campaigning in the latter years of his career, Vettel is much more than just a driver.

"[I have] so many memories away from the track with him," said Horner.

"He used to spend quite a bit of time [with me], he’d come and stay at the house.

"I live in the countryside on a bit of a farm and they were lambing. The lambs were being born in a shed and he wanted to get involved and see, and I just remember the local farmer turning up with Sebastian helping to pull a couple of lambs out.

"And he didn't have a clue who he was, who this guy is, a four-time world champion, in a sheep shed."

Reflecting on another of Vettel's visits, Horner added: "I remember, he took a couple of donkeys – we've got a couple of miniature donkeys – he took [them] for a walk.

"He was walking through the village and somebody nearly drove off the road thinking ‘is that Sebastian Vettel with the donkey from Shrek?’

"So, just a lovely, lovely guy, and I think we'll all miss him in Formula 1."