Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Horner shares 'Shrek and Donkey' Vettel memory
WK2022
1
Bottas undergoes striking transformation
1
Horner responds to sensational Ferrari switch rumour
Vettel reveals "boring" F1 retirement hope
2
Hamilton offers theory behind Verstappen behaviour
Hamilton strife explained as Ferrari priorities questioned - GPFans F1 Recap
1
F1 cost cap has "bugs to iron out" - Brawn
Gasly issues Alpine warning ahead of "fresh start"
Rosberg adds caveat to Russell's defeat of "scruffy" Hamilton
24
F1 LIVE - Former Ferrari and McLaren star Tambay dies
McLaren claim 'lucky punch' podiums killed by F1 rule changes
Latifi issues damning verdict on "crucial" season
2
Alonso reveals Jaguar flashback after Aston Martin debut
Ferrari priorities questioned by departing team boss
Horner shares 'Shrek and Donkey' Vettel memory

Horner shares 'Shrek and Donkey' Vettel memory

F1 News

Horner shares 'Shrek and Donkey' Vettel memory

Horner shares 'Shrek and Donkey' Vettel memory

Red Bull team principal Chrisitan Horner has shared memories of Sebastian Vettel away from the track after the German retired from F1.

Vettel scored all four of his world titles with Red Bull with a string of unbroken success from 2010 to 2013.

But as was evidenced to the wider public with his social and environmental campaigning in the latter years of his career, Vettel is much more than just a driver.

"[I have] so many memories away from the track with him," said Horner.

"He used to spend quite a bit of time [with me], he’d come and stay at the house.

"I live in the countryside on a bit of a farm and they were lambing. The lambs were being born in a shed and he wanted to get involved and see, and I just remember the local farmer turning up with Sebastian helping to pull a couple of lambs out.

"And he didn't have a clue who he was, who this guy is, a four-time world champion, in a sheep shed."

Reflecting on another of Vettel's visits, Horner added: "I remember, he took a couple of donkeys – we've got a couple of miniature donkeys – he took [them] for a walk.

"He was walking through the village and somebody nearly drove off the road thinking ‘is that Sebastian Vettel with the donkey from Shrek?’

"So, just a lovely, lovely guy, and I think we'll all miss him in Formula 1."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x