Magnussen provides Haas "standing still" warning

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Monday 5 December 2022 12:12 - Updated: 12:16

Kevin Magnussen has warned that 'standing still means falling backward in F1' as Haas gears up to build upon a promising 2022 campaign.

The Dane secured the first pole position of his F1 career in the penultimate race in Brazil which was the highlight of a comeback season that delivered points in six races as well as all three sprint events.

The haul pushed Haas up to eighth in the constructors' standings as the team improved from a write-off in 2021 during which Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin were powerless to challenge the rest of the grid.

For 2023, Magnussen will be joined by Nick Hülkenberg, with the former McLaren and Renault driver hopeful of initially building a solid partnership.

"I don't know him that well as a driver," said Magnussen. "You only get to know a driver fully when you are team-mates because you get access to his data and listen to his feedback and stuff.

"You get more and more understanding about what is required from the car, what the team needs from you.

"You have been in most situations once or twice when you are that experienced and that is important.

"Also, consistency, he has shown to be a very consistent driver and hopefully that is going to be the case here."

Magnussen looking for Haas' "next step"

Magnussen has previously revealed his sympathy for Schumacher after Haas decided to drop the German.

"I didn't make the call to change that so I haven't philosophised too much," insisted Magnussen. "I am just looking forward to the next step for Haas.

"We took a good step forward this year after a difficult year last year. I am hoping we can take another step.

"Even though we were only eighth, it is not easy to move forward. In F1, if you are standing still, you fall behind.

"You have got to out-progress the other teams who are really not standing still.

"That is a very exciting challenge and I am positive that we can take a step forward next year."