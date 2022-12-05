Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

1 comment

Bottas undergoes striking transformation

Bottas undergoes striking transformation

Valtteri Bottas has delighted social media users with his striking new look designed jokingly to "fit in" in Australia.

The Alfa Romeo driver is spending his winter break Down Under with Australian girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell.

In a hilarious video, Bottas reveals to the Olympic cyclist that he does not quite fit in but that he has a plan on how to address the problem.

What follows simply has to be seen to be believed.

You can view the video here and let us know in the poll below whether you think Bottas should keep his new look for the 2023 F1 season!

Should Bottas keep his new look?

