Red Bull explain Mick Schumacher snub
F1 News

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has explained the team's reason for opting not to sign Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver.

Schumacher is currently without any role for 2023 after Haas opted to sever its ties with the 23-year-old German following two difficult seasons with the American team.

Owner Gene Haas and team principal Guenther Steiner instead opted for experience by signing Nico Hülkenberg to partner with Kevin Magnussen for 2023.

Whilst Schumacher has been linked with the third-driver position with Mercedes, there were also speculative rumours regarding a potential move to Red Bull.

That was before the reigning constructors' champions opted to recall Daniel Ricciardo back to the fold following the Australian's axe by McLaren with a year remaining on a three-year contract.

Reflecting as to why Red Bull opted against Schumacher, speaking to Sport Bild, Marko said: "He was never an option for us because he was always part of the Ferrari program. That's why he was not interesting for us.

"Especially since our reserve driver has to participate in many sponsored events in the United States. Ricciardo is therefore the right person with his profile and his image."

