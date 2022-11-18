Vettel reveals "funny" feeling of final F1 Friday

Sam Hall

Friday 18 November 2022 18:30

Sebastian Vettel has reflected on the 'funny feeling' of completing his final Friday in an F1 car.

The four-time champion will retire when the chequered flag falls in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, bringing to an end his stellar career.

The weekend so far has been a celebration of his time in the sport, with all the drivers joining him for a meal on Thursday and his father, Norbert, displaying his original racing overalls, helmet and gloves alongside his final attire in the Aston Martin garage.

"Obviously, it's a long time ago but still when I saw the suit, obviously, there were some memories that took me back straight to 1995," said Vettel.

"It's been a while but it's very nice."

Reflecting on his session after finishing 12th fastest, he added: "It's been like many other Fridays, to be honest.

"Once you drive out of the garage, you get into the rhythm and you just do what you know best which is to get a lot of information and try to get into the groove with the car which didn't take long this afternoon.

"This evening, the track changed but that is as we know it.

"A lot of things are very familiar but it does feel a bit funny that it is the last Friday."