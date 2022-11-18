Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Vettel reveals "funny" feeling of final F1 Friday
O'Ward reveals "oh my God" scare on McLaren F1 debut
Verstappen praise for rookie Lawson as Red Bull back on top
1
Haas confirm Hulkenberg test release by "generous" Aston Martin
1
Russell stokes flames of Mercedes-Red Bull rematch
1
F1 reacts to wet-racing worry
McLaren to seek FIA clarification over "slippery patch" pit box issue
1
Hamilton concern for Abu Dhabi 'roll of the dice'
1
Hamilton picks up tab for Vettel farewell dinner as reported £140k bill confirmed as fake
1
Verstappen on song as Schumacher to Mercedes rumours sweep F1 paddock
1
Mercedes facing latest sponsor issue
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP2 LIVE: F1 bids farewell to Vettel
3
F1 launches all-female racing series
6
Ricciardo to rejoin Red Bull in reserve role
Vettel reveals "funny" feeling of final F1 Friday

Vettel reveals "funny" feeling of final F1 Friday

F1 News

Vettel reveals "funny" feeling of final F1 Friday

Vettel reveals "funny" feeling of final F1 Friday

Sebastian Vettel has reflected on the 'funny feeling' of completing his final Friday in an F1 car.

The four-time champion will retire when the chequered flag falls in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, bringing to an end his stellar career.

The weekend so far has been a celebration of his time in the sport, with all the drivers joining him for a meal on Thursday and his father, Norbert, displaying his original racing overalls, helmet and gloves alongside his final attire in the Aston Martin garage.

READ MORE: Hamilton picks up tab for Vettel farewell dinner as reported £140k bill confirmed as fake

"Obviously, it's a long time ago but still when I saw the suit, obviously, there were some memories that took me back straight to 1995," said Vettel.

"It's been a while but it's very nice."

Reflecting on his session after finishing 12th fastest, he added: "It's been like many other Fridays, to be honest.

"Once you drive out of the garage, you get into the rhythm and you just do what you know best which is to get a lot of information and try to get into the groove with the car which didn't take long this afternoon.

"This evening, the track changed but that is as we know it.

"A lot of things are very familiar but it does feel a bit funny that it is the last Friday."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x