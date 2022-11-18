Hamilton picks up tab for Vettel farewell dinner as reported £140k bill confirmed as fake

GPFans Staff

Friday 18 November 2022 13:42 - Updated: 13:42

In a rare moment of unity, all 20 F1 drivers convened for a Sebastian Vettel farewell dinner ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver leaves the sport after Sunday's race, bringing an end to an illustrious career that has seen him win four world championships, 53 grands prix, as well as scoring 122 podiums across stints with Toro Rosso, Red Bull and Ferrari.

Vettel was joined by his 19 fellow drivers on Thursday night as the grid paid respect to the German, who is also a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, which has helped form a constructive bridge between competitors, F1 and the FIA on numerous issues.

A raft of tributes were posted by drivers after the event, with the most poignant coming from former championship rival Lewis Hamilton.

"We’ve come a long way as drivers and continue to grow as men," Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

"Despite whatever may happen on the track we grow and become better each day.

"Us all coming together to celebrate life and Seb’s amazing career in F1 is truly a night I’ll never forget."

Confirming the event was Hamilton's brainchild, GPDA chairman and former F1 driver Alex Wurz posted: "Thanks Lewis Hamilton to initiate, and thanks all GPDA members to turn up to show respect to one of the greatest, to one of our directors, and ultimately to our sport [which Sebastian Vettel loves so much]."

Hamilton picked up the bill, although an alleged £140,000 receipt doing the rounds on social media has been confirmed as fake, with the poster of the picture declaring it as "a joke".

Thanks @LewisHamilton to initiate, and thanks all GPDA members to turn up to show respect to one of the greatest, to one of our directors, and ultimately to our sport (which Sebastian Vettel loves so much). too bad it was a great evening as well ! #GPDA pic.twitter.com/E1oLSCTSxH — alex wurz (@alex_wurz) November 17, 2022