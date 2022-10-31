F1 race day head to heads - Who is leading the team-mate battles?
Max Verstappen scored his 14th win of the season to break Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel's long-held F1 record.
The Dutchman was supreme in the Mexico City Grand Prix as he took victory by over 15 seconds from Lewis Hamilton, with only the top six drivers remaining on the lead lap as the chequered flag fell.
Home hero Sergio Perez joined the pair on the podium and perhaps garnered the biggest cheer of the day as he collected his trophy.
Following the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, let's check out those head-to-heads between the team-mates up and down the grid.
F1 2022 head to head
Red Bull: Max Verstappen 15 - 5 Sergio Perez
|Driver
|Best result
|Race
|Retirements
|Fastest laps
|Verstappen
|1st
|Saudi Arabia, Emilia Romagna, Miami, Spain, Azerbaijan, Canada, France, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Japan, USA, Mexico City
|1
|5
|Perez
|1st
|Monaco, Singapore
|2
|3
Championship position
|Driver
|Position
|Points
|Verstappen
|1st
|416
|Perez
|2nd
|280
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc 11 - 8 Carlos Sainz *Both drivers retired in Azerbaijan
|Driver
|Best result
|Race
|Retirements
|Fastest laps
|Leclerc
|1st
|Bahrain, Australia, Austria
|3
|3
|Sainz
|1st
|Great Britain
|5
|3
Championship position
|Driver
|Position
|Points
|Leclerc
|3rd
|275
|Sainz
|6th
|212
Mercedes: George Russell 10 - 9 Lewis Hamilton
|Driver
|Best result
|Race
|Retirements
|Fastest laps
|Russell
|2nd
|Netherlands
|1
|3
|Hamilton
|2nd
|France, Hungary, USA, Mexico City
|1
|2
Championship position
|Driver
|Position
|Points
|Russell
|4th
|231
|Hamilton
|5th
|216
Alpine: Fernando Alonso 8 - 11 Esteban Ocon *Both drivers retired in Singapore
|Driver
|Best result
|Race
|Retirements
|Fastest laps
|Alonso
|5th
|Great Britain, Belgium
|4
|-
|Ocon
|4th
|Japan
|2
|-
Championship position
|Driver
|Position
|Points
|Alonso
|9th
|71
|Ocon
|8th
|82
McLaren: Lando Norris 15 - 5 Daniel Ricciardo
|Driver
|Best result
|Race
|Retirements
|Fastest laps
|Norris
|3rd
|Emilia Romagna
|1
|1
|Ricciardo
|6th
|Australia
|2
|-
Championship position
|Driver
|Position
|Points
|Norris
|7th
|111
|Ricciardo
|12th
|35
Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas 13 - 6 Zhou Guanyu *Both drivers retired in Great Britain
|Driver
|Best result
|Race
|Retirements
|Fastest laps
|Bottas
|5th
|Emilia Romagna
|4
|-
|Zhou
|8th
|Canada
|5
|1
Championship position
|Driver
|Position
|Points
|Bottas
|10th
|47
|Zhou
|18th
|6
Haas: Kevin Magnussen 6 - 12 Mick Schumacher *Schumacher was withdrawn from Saudi Arabia and both drivers retired in Monaco
|Driver
|Best result
|Race
|Retirements
|Fastest laps
|Magnussen
|5th
|Bahrain
|3
|-
|Schumacher
|6th
|Austria
|2
|-
Championship position
|Driver
|Position
|Points
|Magnussen
|13th
|24
|Schumacher
|16th
|12
AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly 12 - 7 Yuki Tsunoda *Tsunoda did not start in Saudi Arabia after a heavy crash in qualifying
|Driver
|Best result
|Race
|Retirements
|Fastest laps
|Gasly
|5th
|Azerbaijan
|3
|-
|Tsunoda
|7th
|Emilia Romagna
|5
|-
Championship position
|Driver
|Position
|Points
|Gasly
|14th
|23
|Tsunoda
|17th
|12
Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel 10 - 7 Lance Stroll *Nico Hulkenberg 1 - 1 Lance Stroll *Both drivers retired in Italy
|Driver
|Best result
|Race
|Retirements
|Fastest laps
|Vettel
|6th
|Azerbaijan, Japan
|2
|-
|Stroll
|6th
|Singapore
|2
|-
|Hulkenberg
|12th
|Saudi Arabia
|-
|-
Championship position
|Driver
|Position
|Points
|Vettel
|11th
|36
|Stroll
|15th
|13
|Hulkenberg
|22nd
|0
Williams: Alex Albon 14 - 4 Nicholas Latifi *Nyck de Vries 1 - 0 Nicholas Latifi *Both drivers retired in Singapore
|Driver
|Best result
|Race
|Retirements
|Fastest laps
|Albon
|9th
|Miami
|3
|-
|Latifi
|9th
|Japan
|4
|-
|De Vries
|9th
|Italy
|-
|-
Championship position
|Driver
|Position
|Points
|Albon
|19th
|4
|Latifi
|20th
|2
|De Vries
|21st
|2