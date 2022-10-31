F1 race day head to heads - Who is leading the team-mate battles?

Sam Hall

Monday 31 October 2022 05:00

Max Verstappen scored his 14th win of the season to break Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel's long-held F1 record.

The Dutchman was supreme in the Mexico City Grand Prix as he took victory by over 15 seconds from Lewis Hamilton, with only the top six drivers remaining on the lead lap as the chequered flag fell.

Home hero Sergio Perez joined the pair on the podium and perhaps garnered the biggest cheer of the day as he collected his trophy.

Following the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, let's check out those head-to-heads between the team-mates up and down the grid.

F1 2022 head to head

Red Bull: Max Verstappen 15 - 5 Sergio Perez

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Verstappen 1st Saudi Arabia, Emilia Romagna, Miami, Spain, Azerbaijan, Canada, France, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Japan, USA, Mexico City 1 5 Perez 1st Monaco, Singapore 2 3

Championship position

Driver Position Points Verstappen 1st 416 Perez 2nd 280

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc 11 - 8 Carlos Sainz *Both drivers retired in Azerbaijan

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Leclerc 1st Bahrain, Australia, Austria 3 3 Sainz 1st Great Britain 5 3

Championship position

Driver Position Points Leclerc 3rd 275 Sainz 6th 212

Mercedes: George Russell 10 - 9 Lewis Hamilton

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Russell 2nd Netherlands 1 3 Hamilton 2nd France, Hungary, USA, Mexico City 1 2

Championship position

Driver Position Points Russell 4th 231 Hamilton 5th 216

Alpine: Fernando Alonso 8 - 11 Esteban Ocon *Both drivers retired in Singapore

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Alonso 5th Great Britain, Belgium 4 - Ocon 4th Japan 2 -

Championship position

Driver Position Points Alonso 9th 71 Ocon 8th 82

McLaren: Lando Norris 15 - 5 Daniel Ricciardo

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Norris 3rd Emilia Romagna 1 1 Ricciardo 6th Australia 2 -

Championship position

Driver Position Points Norris 7th 111 Ricciardo 12th 35

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas 13 - 6 Zhou Guanyu *Both drivers retired in Great Britain

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Bottas 5th Emilia Romagna 4 - Zhou 8th Canada 5 1

Championship position

Driver Position Points Bottas 10th 47 Zhou 18th 6

Haas: Kevin Magnussen 6 - 12 Mick Schumacher *Schumacher was withdrawn from Saudi Arabia and both drivers retired in Monaco

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Magnussen 5th Bahrain 3 - Schumacher 6th Austria 2 -

Championship position

Driver Position Points Magnussen 13th 24 Schumacher 16th 12

AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly 12 - 7 Yuki Tsunoda *Tsunoda did not start in Saudi Arabia after a heavy crash in qualifying

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Gasly 5th Azerbaijan 3 - Tsunoda 7th Emilia Romagna 5 -

Championship position

Driver Position Points Gasly 14th 23 Tsunoda 17th 12

Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel 10 - 7 Lance Stroll *Nico Hulkenberg 1 - 1 Lance Stroll *Both drivers retired in Italy

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Vettel 6th Azerbaijan, Japan 2 - Stroll 6th Singapore 2 - Hulkenberg 12th Saudi Arabia - -

Championship position

Driver Position Points Vettel 11th 36 Stroll 15th 13 Hulkenberg 22nd 0

Williams: Alex Albon 14 - 4 Nicholas Latifi *Nyck de Vries 1 - 0 Nicholas Latifi *Both drivers retired in Singapore

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Albon 9th Miami 3 - Latifi 9th Japan 4 - De Vries 9th Italy - -

Championship position