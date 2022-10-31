F1 race day head to heads - Who is leading the team-mate battles?

Welcome to GPFans

Max Verstappen scored his 14th win of the season to break Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel's long-held F1 record.

The Dutchman was supreme in the Mexico City Grand Prix as he took victory by over 15 seconds from Lewis Hamilton, with only the top six drivers remaining on the lead lap as the chequered flag fell.

Home hero Sergio Perez joined the pair on the podium and perhaps garnered the biggest cheer of the day as he collected his trophy.

Following the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, let's check out those head-to-heads between the team-mates up and down the grid.

F1 2022 head to head

Red Bull: Max Verstappen 15 - 5 Sergio Perez

DriverBest resultRaceRetirementsFastest laps
Verstappen1stSaudi Arabia, Emilia Romagna, Miami, Spain, Azerbaijan, Canada, France, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Japan, USA, Mexico City15
Perez1stMonaco, Singapore23

Championship position

DriverPositionPoints
Verstappen1st416
Perez2nd280

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc 11 - 8 Carlos Sainz *Both drivers retired in Azerbaijan

DriverBest resultRaceRetirementsFastest laps
Leclerc1stBahrain, Australia, Austria33
Sainz1stGreat Britain53

Championship position

DriverPositionPoints
Leclerc3rd275
Sainz6th212

Mercedes: George Russell 10 - 9 Lewis Hamilton

DriverBest resultRaceRetirementsFastest laps
Russell2ndNetherlands13
Hamilton2ndFrance, Hungary, USA, Mexico City12

Championship position

DriverPositionPoints
Russell4th231
Hamilton5th216

Alpine: Fernando Alonso 8 - 11 Esteban Ocon *Both drivers retired in Singapore

DriverBest resultRaceRetirementsFastest laps
Alonso5thGreat Britain, Belgium4-
Ocon4thJapan2-

Championship position

DriverPositionPoints
Alonso9th71
Ocon8th82

McLaren: Lando Norris 15 - 5 Daniel Ricciardo

DriverBest resultRaceRetirementsFastest laps
Norris3rdEmilia Romagna11
Ricciardo6thAustralia2-

Championship position

DriverPositionPoints
Norris7th111
Ricciardo12th35

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas 13 - 6 Zhou Guanyu *Both drivers retired in Great Britain

DriverBest resultRaceRetirementsFastest laps
Bottas5thEmilia Romagna4-
Zhou8thCanada51

Championship position

DriverPositionPoints
Bottas10th47
Zhou18th6

Haas: Kevin Magnussen 6 - 12 Mick Schumacher *Schumacher was withdrawn from Saudi Arabia and both drivers retired in Monaco

DriverBest resultRaceRetirementsFastest laps
Magnussen5thBahrain3-
Schumacher6thAustria2-

Championship position

DriverPositionPoints
Magnussen13th24
Schumacher16th12

AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly 12 - 7 Yuki Tsunoda *Tsunoda did not start in Saudi Arabia after a heavy crash in qualifying

DriverBest resultRaceRetirementsFastest laps
Gasly5thAzerbaijan3-
Tsunoda7thEmilia Romagna5-

Championship position

DriverPositionPoints
Gasly14th23
Tsunoda17th12

Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel 10 - 7 Lance Stroll *Nico Hulkenberg 1 - 1 Lance Stroll *Both drivers retired in Italy

DriverBest resultRaceRetirementsFastest laps
Vettel6thAzerbaijan, Japan2-
Stroll6thSingapore2-
Hulkenberg12thSaudi Arabia--

Championship position

DriverPositionPoints
Vettel11th36
Stroll15th13
Hulkenberg22nd0

Williams: Alex Albon 14 - 4 Nicholas Latifi *Nyck de Vries 1 - 0 Nicholas Latifi *Both drivers retired in Singapore

DriverBest resultRaceRetirementsFastest laps
Albon9thMiami3-
Latifi9thJapan4-
De Vries9thItaly--

Championship position

DriverPositionPoints
Albon19th4
Latifi20th2
De Vries21st2

