Marko says Norris 'would suit' Red Bull after MEETING with F1 star's agent

Wednesday 12 July 2023 07:27 - Updated: 07:39

Helmut Marko has said he believes Lando Norris would suit Red Bull perfectly after being seen talking to the Brit's agent at Silverstone.

The 23-year-old McLaren ace starred at his home grand prix, claiming second behind Max Verstappen after holding off a hard-charging Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes.

But while he was the talk of the grandstands and paddock alike, his agent, Mark Berryman, was deep in conversation with Marko and Norris' future was surely a topic of discussion.

The Telegraph's Tom Cary snapped an image of the duo in the Red Bull motorhome on Sunday.

Marko: He is by far the strongest

Lando Norris led his home race for the first time after getting the better of Max Verstappen at the start

"He has a contract with McLaren until 2025, but among the young drivers, he is by far the strongest," Marko said of the Brit, as per Kleine Zeitung. "His youthful nature would also suit Red Bull the best."

Marko also confirmed "intensive discussions" have taken place previously, and that the respective parties still maintain contact.

The 80-year-old, who is never slow to show his ruthless streak – as evidenced by the decision to axe Nyck De Vries at AlphaTauri after just 10 races of his rookie F1 season – made one last remark with a trademark glint in his eye.

"It's no secret that Max and he are good friends,” added Marko, never shy of stirring the pot a little.

Will the good friends become team-mates? This could get very interesting over the next few months...

