Red Bull boss reveals ‘INCREDIBLE ACHIEVEMENT’ at British GP

Shay Rogers

Monday 10 July 2023 13:57

While McLaren managed to offer some of the sternest competition of the year so far, it wasn’t quite enough to dethrone the RB19 at the British Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen able to take his eighth win of the season.

A well-timed safety car helped Verstappen make a late switch to the soft tyres, while McLaren opted for hards, enabling him to coast to the flag.

The Dutchman now leads the championship by 99 points over teammate Sergio Perez, boasting an almost insurmountable lead just halfway through the season.

However, Red Bull managed to equal an impressive record in Silverstone, which no team is likely to match anytime in the future.

READ MORE: Ted Kravitz: The Notebook star who made Max Verstappen mad

11 in heaven for Horner

The British Grand Prix marked an 11th consecutive win for Red Bull, as they matched McLaren’s record from 1988.

It’s no secret that Red Bull have been dominant, and it’s astounding to realise that the streak would be 21 wins in a row, if they hadn’t experienced a poor weekend at the Brazilian Grand Prix last season.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz after the race, team boss Christian Horner applauded his team for the job they have done to make themselves so formidable.

“It’s an incredible achievement. To win here, just up the road from the factory is really very special,” he said.

“Particularly with the restart, that was the critical bit was to break the DRS, because you could see early in the race, congrats to McLaren who were very quick today. Using that soft strategically at the restart gave Max that clean air."

Red Bull confirmed that they will bring a new wave of upgrades to the Hungarian Grand Prix in two weeks' time, meaning that the chasing pack could lose any ground they have made up to the Milton Keynes based outfit over the last few races.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings