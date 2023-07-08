Ricciardo BEGGED to return as Hamilton takes Verstappen shot and Sainz hits out at Ferrari bias AGAIN – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Saturday 8 July 2023 23:57

Sergio Perez's Q1 exit at Silverstone has sparked a hilarious reaction from F1 Twitter, many of whom are calling for fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo to replace him.

Hamilton takes shot at Verstappen: Winning F1 titles easily is 'less fulfilling'

Lewis Hamilton doubled down on his stance that F1 should change its rules to increase between teams and insists it's even less fun winning when the competition isn't strong enough to properly challenge.

Sainz fumes over MORE Ferrari favouritism in Silverstone qualifying

Carlos Sainz has once again expressed frustration with his Ferrari team over what he branded as priority towards his team-mate.

Wolff worried Mercedes could be EMBARRASSED at Silverstone

Toto Wolff is concerned that Mercedes could be comprehensively beaten by McLaren at the British Grand Prix.

Leclerc suffers most EMBARRASSING moment of season so far

This has not been a good season for Charles Leclerc. It seems that there have been multiple instances of ignominy and irritation for the Ferrari driver and whenever it seems like he is taking a step forward – things then seem to move backwards.

Wolff drops TELLING Hamilton contract update on eve of Silverstone race

Lewis Hamilton's future has been the subject of almost constant speculation throughout the 2023 season but Mercedes have always been confident of retaining the F1 legend's services.

