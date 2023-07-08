Wolff drops TELLING Hamilton contract update on eve of Silverstone race

Stuart Hodge

Lewis Hamilton's future has been the subject of almost constant speculation throughout the 2023 season but Mercedes have always been confident of retaining the F1 legend's services.

The seven-time champion and the Silver Arrows have a long-standing relationship and both Hamilton and boss Toto Wolff have always maintained their confidence that a deal will be struck.

Wolff spoke once more about the matter prior to the British Grand Prix, which is Hamilton's favourite race on the calendar.

The Austrian insisted he expects a deal to happen – but confirmed that nothing will be announced this weekend.

“I'm very confident about Lewis staying in Mercedes,” told Sky Sport Italia. “We're going on holiday stress-free. It's just not happening in Silverstone.”

What's the hold up with the deal?

Despite both parties' suggestions that striking an agreement is just a matter of time, negotiations have certainly been protracted enough to lead to questions over the sticking points of the deal.

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has suggested that it may be do with the length of the deal on the table, with the 38-year-old perhaps seeking a longer contract than is currently being offered.

Croft said: “Toto says the contract discussion is not about money, that's not the sticking point.

“So maybe Lewis is after a longer deal. If you look at Fernando Alonso, just because you're over 40 doesn't mean you can't compete in Formula 1."

Any suggestions that the hold up is over the financial aspects of the deal were previously shot down by the Mercedes boss.

Wolff said: "This is not a money discussion at all. It is about the future, what is it that we want to do right and optimise? We're not talking anything anymore about duration, money, all of that – it's other topics."

