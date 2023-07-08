Leclerc suffers most EMBARRASSING moment of season so far

Stuart Hodge

This has not been a good season for Charles Leclerc.

It seems that there have been multiple instances of ignominy and irritation for the Ferrari driver and whenever it seems like he is taking a step forward – things then seem to move backwards.

See, for example, placing P2 in Austria, the highest of the season – swiftly followed by a crash back down to earth with a failure to run in the second free practice session on Friday at Silverstone due to what Ferrari termed "an electrical issue".

From squabbles on the radio, to irritation with his team, team-mate Carlos Sainz and himself, it's been quite the year so far – to forget – for the Monegasque driver.

He probably thought he hit the nadir when he misfired in front of goal when put clean through by his team-mate in a charity football game played in his home principality.

Bear in mind that instance is compounded by the fact he also sits 10 points behind his team-mate in the drivers' championship standings. Of course, Sainz is the one man he will feel he has to beat on track.

Then, there's the one man he'll feel he has to beat at... well... anything. His brother.

Arthur gets the better of Charles

Leclerc and younger brother Arthur, the F2 ace who is part of Ferrari's driver programme, competed in a game of chess on the plane prior to arriving at Silverstone.

And, in what's been a season of mainly taking Ls – aside from the two podium appearances in Baku and Austria – Charles took another from his younger sibling.

In an Instagram which has received over 1 million likes, the Ferrari ace wrote: "On our way to Silverstone. But unfortunately, this time, he won…"

Charles will be hoping to overcome his losing streak by the time Sunday’s race rolls around, with Ferrari now without a win in over a year.

