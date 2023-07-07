Ferrari dealt NIGHTMARE blow as Leclerc misses FP2 with electrical issue

Shay Rogers

Friday 7 July 2023 18:14 - Updated: 18:16

Ferrari’s progress has been halted in the second session of the British Grand Prix weekend, with Charles Leclerc forced to sit out as a result of an incurable electrical issue.

The Monegasque driver misses the opportunity to gather crucial long-run data which could help him to improve his setup for Sunday’s race, as Ferrari bid to win their first race for over a year.

In a contrast of emotions to last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, where Leclerc managed a second placed finish, Ferrari will be hoping to bounce back strong across the rest of the weekend to avoid further disappointment.

Kravitz: It can go either way

Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz confirmed that the Ferrari mechanics have a long evening of work ahead of them to rectify the issue, stating that;

“The mechanics have gone, and that is a surefire sign that they have given up trying to get the Monegasque driver out for this session. That electrical issue, as we kind of expected, is too big and it’s going to take a rebuild of the car to fix it.

“We can either have story that Charles Leclerc has done brilliantly to overcome missing FP2, and not getting any kind of data on his long tyre run to brilliantly still finish on the podium.

“Or we can have Charles Leclerc with a not great finishing position after the British Grand Prix, and he complained this moment in FP2, on Friday afternoon, when he missed that session and missed the chance to get some long-runs and data on his tyres. It can go either way can’t it Crofty,” Kravitz concluded.

