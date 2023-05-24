Hapless Leclerc misfires after good work from Sainz

Harry Smith

Wednesday 24 May 2023 13:35 - Updated: 14:07

Charles Leclerc's footballing escapades weren't much more convincing than Ferrari's on-track performances this season as the Monegasque driver struggled in a recent charity football match.

Leclerc was taking part in the charity match on home turf earlier this week in order to raise money for a children's charity.

The game, which took place at AS Monaco's home ground, Stade Louis II, and featured a host of former F1 personalities and celebrities.

Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate, Carlos Sainz, was also involved in the fixture, while Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso also featured.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari – Who will COMPROMISE first to make deal happen?

Goal-shy Leclerc

Unfortunately for Leclerc, it was an afternoon to forget in front of goal as the 25-year-old spurned an excellent chance to find the back of the net.

Played in on goal following a delicate pass from Ferrari colleague Sainz, Leclerc faced the goalkeeper from the edge of the box.

What a pass from Sainz. What a miss from Leclerc 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OeloQ43P6J — GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) May 23, 2023

While the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Radamel Falcao have called the Stade Louis II home in recent times, Leclerc's finish was more out of the Ali Dia playbook.

The Monegasque driver fired his shot straight at the keeper who duly collected the ball, sparking a frustrated reaction from Leclerc.

Nothing wrong with the pass from Sainz, though! It might be the best one we will see in Monaco this week...

READ MORE: Leclerc 'NOT CONFIDENT' in short-term Ferrari F1 future amid Hamilton bid