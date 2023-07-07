F1 British Grand Prix Practice Today: Silverstone 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Chris Deeley

Friday 7 July 2023 11:03

Formula 1 is back in the UK today, with free practice starting at Silverstone around lunchtime.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen is the clear favourite for the race on Sunday, and will be looking to take a sixth consecutive win after triumphing last weekend in Austria – but he'll be being hunted down by an ever-closing pack.

Lewis Hamilton will be chief among those pursuers, having won an incredible eight times at Silverstone, with his home crowd likely to be cheering him on the whole way.

His Mercedes team-mate George Russell will also be getting the benefit of the British support, while it's a home race for Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin team too.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?

Here is all you need to know heading into Friday at Silverstone.

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday July 7, 2023

We get under way early on Friday afternoon with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (BST): 12.30pm Friday

UK time (BST): 12.30pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 1.30pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 7.30am Friday

United States (Central Time): 6.30am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 4.30am Friday

South Africa: 1.30pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 9.30pm Friday

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday July 7, 2023

We have a second 60-minute practice session later in the afternoon – a different setup to the previous race in Austria, as this isn't a sprint race weekend. Here are your start times:

Local time: 4pm Friday

UK time (BST): 4pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 5pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 11am Friday

United States (Central Time): 10am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 8am Friday

South Africa: 5pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 1am Saturday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Silverstone, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

READ MORE: F1 WAGs in 2023: Who are the partners of Verstappen, Horner and co?