Hamilton flies in for STAR Glastonbury display as ex-F1 winner hits out at Schumacher and Red Bull hint SHOCK driver move - GPFans F1 Recap

Dan Ripley

Tuesday 27 June 2023 00:12

Lewis Hamilton was spotted backstage at Elton John's final ever UK gig at Glastonbury festival on June 25.

Schumacher was NOT my best team-mate claims former F1 race winner

Giancarlo Fisichella has revealed how being team-mates with Ralf Schumacher left him being angry with the German amid their highly competitive season together.

Marko casts MORE doubt on Perez future and suggests SHOCK replacement

Helmut Marko has cast more doubt on Sergio Perez’s future at Red Bull, after the Mexican driver suffered poor results in the most recent three races.

Hollywood STAR Reynolds joins Alpine investors in €200 million deal

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have joined a group of investors to buy a stake in Alpine Racing.

Wolff hits back against Marko claim as Schumacher battle continues

Toto Wolff has denied Helmut Marko’s claims that the Mercedes team principal tried to arrange a meeting with Red Bull to discuss Mick Schumacher’s future.

Record-equalling Verstappen race suit to be SOLD in charity auction

Max Verstappen is selling his race-winning fire suit from the Canadian Grand Prix in a charity auction.

