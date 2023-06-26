Hamilton spotted backstage at iconic music concert of LEGENDARY artist

Joe Ellis

Lewis Hamilton was spotted backstage at Elton John's final ever UK gig at Glastonbury festival on June 25.

According to The Sun, Hamilton was flown by a private helicopter to the biggest music festival in the UK for the legendary performance which saw more than 100,000 people in attendance at the Pyramid Stage.

Even more watched the performance live on the BBC, with viewing figures exceeding seven million, but none had as good a view as Hamilton.

The seven-time F1 world champion was backstage and even pictured taking a selfie with John's husband, David Furnish, during the show.

Other famous names backstage at the concert included actors Taron Egerton and Andrew Garfield as well as The Beatles icon Paul McCartney.

Roles reversed one day?

Hamilton may have been in the shadows on this occasion but he has already delved into the world of music before.

In 2018, someone named 'XNDA' was a guest on Christina Aguilera's new track 'Pipe' and Hamilton later revealed that he was the previously unknown rapper.

He still writes and records music in his spare time to take his mind off the stresses of F1 but a performance at Glastonbury is likely to be a long way off if it ever happens at all.

Glastonbury actually has a close link to F1, with McLaren star Lando Norris being born nearby and living in the town for much of his early life.

